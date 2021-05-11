GTA announced yesterday that it is participating in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households to help connect them to job opportunities, critical health care services and virtual classrooms during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from GTA.

The EBB is a Federal Communications Commission program that provides a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for qualifying low-income households.

GTA chief operating officer, Andrew Gayle, said, “GTA has elected to participate so our eligible subscribers can avail of the benefit. We recognize what it means to keep everyone connected in this era and are pleased with the opportunity to offer lower rates for those who have been affected.”

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households.

Households qualify for the EBB if they have an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines or if any member of the household:

• Participates in assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program.

• Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

• Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment begins Wednesday, May 12, through GTA. The EBB is limited to one monthly service discount per eligible household and is only available for a limited time. At the conclusion of the program, the household will be subject to GTA’s regular rates, terms and conditions if the home decides to continue the service.