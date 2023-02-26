There is now an easier way to get around the Tumon Bay tourist district, as a local business launched its shared mobility electric scooter service outside the Hotel Nikko Guam Thursday afternoon.

Gu-yoyo unveiled its brand new e-scooters as an environmentally-friendly alternative transportation platform. Jumping on the nationwide scooter trend, it is the first micro-shared mobility service on Guam.

“We don’t have an alternate transportation, whether it’s tourists or residents. When they come in Tumon they park the car and that’s it, right? So the goal is to provide an alternate transportation,” Raj Kumar Parangusam told The Guam Daily Post. Parangusam is the president and owner of The IoT Solutions, which is behind Gu-yoyo.

The launch of this new mode of transportation helps bring Guam up to speed with the U.S. and neighboring countries, where a la carte rentals of scooters and bicycles are commonplace. The local service now gives visitors, military personnel, and returning residents a familiar way to get from place to place in the island's tourism district.

“In Guam, we always wanted to bring what’s available out there in the other parts of the world, and we always get it a little bit later. I wanted to stop (that). When somebody gets it outside, we need to get it as well in Guam,” Parangusam said.

Part of Gu-yoyo’s mission to promote shared mobility throughout the island includes offering an environmentally friendly way to get around. By using clean energy, the e-scooters don't create excess carbon emissions compared to traditional modes of transportation. The drop-off stations found throughout Tumon are also equipped with solar technology to recharge each scooter.

The e-scooters can be seen from the street, with their bright orange and contrasting black colors, making it easy to spot on the sidewalk.

The scooters are available at multiple drop-off locations, stationed outside of prominent Guam hotels such as The Tsubaki Tower, Hotel Nikko, Hyatt Regency Guam, and the Pacific Islands Club, with another location opening up soon at Crowne Plaza Resort.

Interested riders can also find parking stations by visiting Gu-yoyo’s website map or app.

Pricing and conditions

According to Parangusam, it costs $1 to unlock the e-scooter, then the rider is charged $0.25 per minute for the duration of scooter use, adding up to about $15 per hour.

The rider can unlock the scooter by first downloading the Gu-yoyo app on an internet-connected smart device. Once the app is downloaded and the rider inputs their information, all they need to do is scan the bar code on the scooter to unlock their temporary wheels.

A rental agreement, waiver of liability and release would need to be agreed upon by the rider before they are able to utilize the Gu-yoyo scooter.

According to the agreement, the rider must be at least 16 years old or have adult supervision if the rider is between the ages of 12 and 15.

The maximum weight limit is 220 pounds for the electric kick scooter, and there may only be one rider on the scooter at all times. The rider is required to report any and all incidents of damage, crashes, and traffic violations.

'Good interest so far'

Parangusam said he is optimistic about this new venture and sees it opening up new opportunities by bringing this technology to the island.

“As we extend from here, once we see everything is going well and smooth, then we can expand to other areas. And of course (Don Don Donki) has reached out to us, that's a few months already, … they want to have it. So it’s good interest so far,” said Parangusam.

Tourists have already begun to take advantage of this new mode of transportation as Gu-yoyo e-scooters are already on the streets, said Parangusam.

He told the Post that the scooters are equipped with modules and GPS location trackers to ensure that they do not fall subject to theft.

According to Parangusam, by requiring riders to return the scooters to a designated drop-off location, it helps keep the sidewalks of Tumon Bay clear of random scooters being left in places they should not be.

Overall, this innovative and environmentally-friendly mode of transportation ushers in a new era for Guam, that will hopefully bring in more opportunities, he said.