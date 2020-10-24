Guam added to Hawaii trusted traveler program

Guam has been added to Hawaii's pretravel testing program, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced in a press release Friday afternoon. Leon Guerrero's release said she had a phone conversation with Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Friday morning.

The Post has independently confirmed travelers from Guam have been allowed entry into Hawaii since the state reopened to travelers who could provide negative results for a COVID-19 test.

Recently, Hawaii opened travel to residents and visitors through its pre-travel testing program. Under the pre-travel testing program, travelers who, upon entry into the state, provide written confirmation from a state-approved COVID-19 testing facility of a negative test result from a test administered to the traveler within 72 hours from the final leg of departure, will not be subject to the requirements of Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine order. There are currently 16 laboratory partners in Hawaii’s program, including the Diagnostic Laboratory Services in Guam, according to the governor's office.

“After speaking with Gov. Ige, we both agreed that the Department of Public Health and Social Services’ Guam Public Health Laboratory is qualified for their Trusted Traveler program and meets the standard for inclusion,” said Leon Guerrero. “Guam’s Public Health Director Art San Agustin is coordinating with Hawaii health officials to ensure our travelers en route to Hawaii who meet the proper test criteria are welcomed into the program.”

Both the GPHL and DLS are Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certified. Additionally, the GPHL is a biosafety two-level laboratory, holds a certificate from the International Air Transport Association, and has performed polymerase chain reaction testing on dengue for the Micronesia region since 2015, according to the governor's office.