Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho joined a coalition of 51 states and territories in the filing of a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut against 26 corporations and 10 individuals for allegedly conspiring to inflate prices for 80 generic topical drugs.

This is the third lawsuit, led by the state of Connecticut, to be filed as an investigation into an alleged conspiracy by generic drug manufacturers to inflate and manipulate prices is ongoing.

The topical drugs included in the lawsuit, sold by the 36 defendants, include creams, gels, lotions, ointments, shampoos, and solutions used to treat a variety conditions, that account for billions of dollars in sales in the United States, according to the AG's office.

“We’ve learned that many of these drugs were sold in Guam. We will continue to take action against companies who unlawfully harm Guam consumers,” Camacho said Thursday in a press release.

The coalition of plaintiffs is seeking damages, civil penalties and court-imposed restoration of competition in the generic drug market.

Attorneys assigned to the case for the OAG are Deputy Attorney General Fred Nishihira and Assistant Attorneys General Janice Camacho, Marinna Julian, Benjamin Paholke and Joseph Perez.

The investigation was built on evidence from multiple cooperating witnesses, a 20 million-document database, and a million so-called detail records for more than 600 individuals in the generic drug industry. The multistate investigation uncovered evidence of unlawful agreements to minimize competition and raise prices on dozens of topical products, according to the Guam AG's office.

The Connecticut Office of the Attorney General has called it, “possibly the largest domestic corporate cartel case in the history of the United States,” stated the release by the OAG.