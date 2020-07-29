The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority broke ground on Tuesday for the construction of a new runway.

Executive Manager John Quinata said Runway 6L/24R will be the longest on Guam at 12,000 linear feet. It will keep the airport safe for travelers and cargo, he said.

The $22.3 million project is funded by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport received an $11.3 million grant earlier this year and another grant of $10 million in July, according to GIAA spokeswoman Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie. Faausuamalie said the project is expected to take nine months to complete.

Hawaiian Rock Products will serve as the contractor for the project. HTC Pacific is the project designer and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction is a subcontractor on the project.

“On behalf of the 302 employees at Hawaiian Rock products, I would like to thank you for placing your trust in our company,” Hawaiian Rock Products President Jerrold Johnson said during the ceremony. “I can assure you we will give you our best efforts and provide quality work to complete the project successfully and on time.”

Brian Bamba, chairman of the GIAA board, said the airport agency is grateful for its strong partnership with the FAA.

"This airport is very essential in the overall economic health of our island and also our region,” Bamba said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero attended the ceremony and reminisced about visiting the airport as a child with her family in the 1950s.

“Back then, travel was extremely restricted. We had to get clearance from the Navy to enter and leave our own island,” Leon Guerrero said.

“Prior to World War II, Guam was once the hub for trade fueling stations and commerce in this part of the world but the war halted all these activities. It wasn’t restored until the 1960s when President John F. Kennedy lifted these naval restrictions,” she continued.

“Airports are also the catalyst for tourism growth and just last year we achieved record-breaking tourist arrivals and I am very confident that will happen again,” Leon Guerrero said.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected air travel across the globe we cannot remain idle," the governor said.