Guam and Chicago-based businesses partner for drone delivery service

Newly created Guam-based drone business Bella Wings Aviation has partnered with Chicago-based Valqari.

Valqari holds a patented, automated device that gives drones a secure and convenient landing space when delivering traditional mail, packages, and parcel products, according to the company's website.

The partnership promises to provide "speedy, safe, and efficient deliveries on Guam," according to the two companies in a joint press release.

The partnership comes on the heels of a new law that opens the way for drone companies to apply for tax exemptions under the Guam Economic Development Authority’s Qualifying Certificate program.

"This will be the launchpad for the drone industry to support Guam’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the statement.

"In response to the needs for urgent deliveries of medicines and other supplies, Bella Wings and Valqari join with other cutting-edge technologies to develop Guam’s drone-delivery business and meet the need for efficient logistics solutions," the companies stated. "As the coronavirus continues to reshape our needs and the resources we have available to supply remote and vulnerable populations, drones and secure landing stations solve the problem of the 'last inch' deliveries."

“Valqari provides a safe and secure platform that enables the full secure chain of custody of drone-delivered pharmaceuticals, parcels, and packages. With any drone partner, we can efficiently deliver to any Guam customer - with and without formal street addresses - and to their convenience” said Ryan Walsh, CEO of Valqari.

“We believe the partnership with Bella Wings will revolutionize logistical convenience and emergency services on island and pave the way for deliveries across the U.S., Western Pacific, and globally.”

Bella Wings plans to develop systems and hire certified drone pilots and technical and administrative support early this year.

“As we continue to recover from this longstanding health emergency and the economic crisis it has caused, our strategic partnership will serve as an inspiration for other companies to bring the latest technology to Guam,” said Charlie Hermosa, president of Bella Wings.

“I can’t fathom a better place to test out Valqari’s Drone Landing Stations than right here in U.S. Guam. We need to ensure that everyone has access to life-saving deliveries, including food and medicine.”