The Guam Association of Realtors is celebrating five decades of service to the island’s real estate industry.

“Whether it be for homebuying, land-investing or commercial real estate sales, Realtors have been delivering ethical real estate services to buyers and sellers of real property for half a century here on island,” said Shawn Blas, president of the Guam Association of Realtors.

“This milestone marking 50 years of uninterrupted voluntary membership among the majority of licensed brokers and sales agents is a testament to GAR’s longstanding status as an institution of good-faith trust and accountable repute,” he said.

The nonprofit Guam Board of Realtors was chartered Nov. 4, 1971 and became known as the Guam Association of Realtors in 2006. Through its evolution as a compliant common platform for the protected sale and purchase of real estate, the association has proven its staying power as the island’s go-to organization for building the dependable relationships that buyers, sellers, lending institutions, insurers, inspectors, appraisers, and agents rely on to help keep the property-exchange process informed and above board, according to a release from the association.

“All this time, the Guam Association of Realtors has been an integral part of our island’s business and homebuying communities,” said Peggy Llagas, CEO and government affairs director of GAR.

“Our member Realtors set the standard for plain dealing in an industry that is constantly changing right along with economic conditions, legal requirements, and technology. In every case, GAR is there uniting and protecting the interests of every stakeholder in the chain of custody as real property ownership changes hands,” she said.