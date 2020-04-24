The Guam Bankers Association's member banks are not offsetting customers' COVID-19 economic impact relief checks to cover past-due or delinquent loan or credit card payments, GBA stated.

However, for garnishments that are required by court orders, banks must comply with the garnishment, said Ed Untalan, president of the GBA and an executive of First Hawaiian Bank on Guam.

Untalan made the statement in an April 22 letter responding to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes' request for garnishments to be placed on hold.

The GBA also mentioned in the letter the various ways GBA member banks are helping customers, including:

• Offering deferral programs for consumer, auto and residential loans and credit cards;

• Offering deferral programs for business loans and credit cards;

• Collaborating to allow cashing of COVID-19 relief checks for customers who aren’t clients of the banks they’re cashing checks with, without charging a fee; and

• Keeping banks open – with adjusted schedules – keeping in mind the safety of customers and staff.

Untalan said the GBA members are also ensuring safety by:

• Implementing practices to ensure the safety of customers and staff such as social distancing and door monitoring;

• Providing bank personnel with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and other protective materials; and

• Providing customers with access to hand sanitizer on the premises.

In addition, banks have been working to assist businesses in trying to access loans via the Small Business Administration's Payment Protection Program, Untalan said.

Toll on bank personnel

"Kindly note that the participating banks have been overwhelmed with the number of applications and are literally doing everything we can to help as many businesses possible. I will not hesitate to say that the hundreds of PPP requests, combined with the thousands of (payment) deferral requests from customers and businesses, is slowly taking a physical toll on staff mentally and emotionally," Untalan wrote. "however, I know that all bank personnel are working many hours to help as many people as possible as many are family and friends."

Untalan said he hopes Barnes will acknowledge that banks are doing what they can.

"While many in the medical profession deserve the praise for being in the front line of this battle, I commend the banks and especially their staff for leaving their homes daily to continue to provide banking services in this time of need," Untalan wrote.

The GBA's members are ANZ, Bank of Guam, Bank of Hawaii, BankPacific, First Commercial Bank and First Hawaiian Bank.

Barnes wrote on Tuesday to Untalan, saying the COVID-19 money residents will receive "is desperately needed for those seeking to just put food on the table, pay rent or pay their utilities."

"It is with this in mind that I write to humbly ask the members of the Guam Bankers Association to forgo garnishment of any economic impact payment," the speaker added.