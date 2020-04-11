The Navy on Friday awarded a contract for a maximum of $25 million to Guam-based small business Landscape Management Systems Inc.

The contract is for environmental services including hazardous waste, hazardous material, other regulated waste, and spill response at Joint Region Marianas.

"Environmental services constitute a large percentage of our mission-critical core function at NAVFAC Marianas in support of JRM and all Guam installations," Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas commanding officer Capt. Daniel Turner said in a press release. "This contract award represents the hard work, dedication and great success of our acquisition and small business professionals in aligning critical Navy requirements with qualified industry partners on Guam."

An initial task order valued at $1.9 million is being awarded for the mobilization and base period.

The work to be performed is for the operation of a conforming storage facility; management of less-than-90-day storage facilities; management of satellite accumulation sites and initial accumulation points; daily management, collection and disposal of hazardous waste, hazardous material, and other regulated waste; occasional management, disposal, and collection of nonhazardous waste; sampling, testing, and laboratory analysis for hazardous waste, regulated waste and unknown waste determination; and oil and hazardous substance spill response, cleanup, sampling, laboratory analysis and disposal, NAVFAC Marianas stated.

Work for this task order is expected to be completed by April 2021.

One other unnamed competitor submitted a proposal.