Guam Board of Accountancy donates $300K to UOG

DONATION: Officials from the University of Guam and the Guam Board of Accountancy accept a donation to UOG. From left, Annette Santos, dean of the UOG School of Business and Public Administration; Thomas Krise, UOG president; GBOA's John Onedera, president; Dave Sanford, executive director; Taling Taitano, secretary; UOG Endowment Foundation's Katrina Perez, executive director; and Daena Mansapit, associate director of corporate and foundations. Photo courtesy of UOG

The Guam Board of Accountancy donated $300,000 to the School of Business and Public Administration at the University of Guam in December 2020. The funds will go toward the school’s Sen. Herminia Dierking and John Phillips Visiting Accounting Professor and Lecturer Program, which was established to enhance the accounting program by providing access to specialized accounting professionals and classes not available in Guam.

