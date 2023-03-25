Looking for something new and enjoyable during your shopping experience at the Micronesia Mall?

Now open is The Guam Brewery Tap House 2, a microbrewery located inside the Micronesia Mall Pay-Less Supermarket location, where patrons can take a load off after a long day or take a break during shopping and enjoy one of the many microbrew delights offered at the bar setting in the recently renovated grocery store.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with the marketing director of The Guam Brewery Tap House and Tap House 2, Josh Agerstrand, who said the Tap House 2 at the Micronesia Mall Pay-Less Supermarket location represents an idea that has never been done before on Guam.

“It is a Tap House inside a grocery store,” he said. “After opening our first brewery in Tumon, we partnered with Pay-Less Supermarkets to bring a unique experience to add to their vision.”

While the concept feels a little “new,” Agerstrand said it is seen commonly and works well in stores such as Target and Whole Foods.

“We were thinking of people who are in a hurry, have had a long day, who need a little break and who might want to take it there at the Tap House 2,” he said.

For now, Tap House 2 serves only microbrews from the Tap House. But patrons are welcome to bring items from other vendors in the store to enjoy with their beverage.

Agerstrand said he hopes the Tap House 2 will attract the attention of tourists.

Selections of beers and brews at the Tap House 2 are changing constantly, he said.

“We're a true microbrew, so brews are changing constantly,” Agerstrand said.

The Guam Brewery Tap House main Tumon location is located in the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon. The brews come from the Tumon Tap House up to the Tap House 2 location to be shared with patrons at the grocery store.

Andrew Brunson is the award-winning brewer behind The Guam Brewery Tap House and Tap House 2, who has worked across the globe at large and small breweries in North America, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. He joined The Guam Brewery as head brewer in August 2020, during the height of the pandemic, the Tap House stated in a press release.

Some of Brunson’s accolades include brewing beers that have won medals at Asia Beer Championship, Brussels Beer Challenge, Australia International Beer Awards and Great American Beer Festival, Tap House said in the release. Brunson looks to an exciting future of developing local flavors with his new business partners and bringing home beer awards to the island of Guam, The Guam Brewery Tap House said in the release.