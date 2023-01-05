Guam Business Magazine announced seven nominees for the 2022 Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year on Tuesday.

The nominees are Frank Cruz, vice president and general manager of Guam Fast Foods Inc., which does business as KFC Guam and Sbarro Guam; Jimmy T.C. Hau, president of Mobil Oil Guam Inc., president of Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. and president of Mobil Oil Micronesia Inc.; Charles B. Hazzard III, president, CEO and project director of DZSP 21; Charlie Hermosa, general manager of Guam-Micronesia APL, president of Bella Wings Aviation and president of Hermosa Ventures LLC, which does business as Guam Gift Baskets; Siska S. Hutapea, founder and president of Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc.; Thomas G. Shimizu, general manager of Ambros Inc.; and Ken Yanagisawa, general manager of The Tsubaki Tower, president/director of PHR Management Inc. and managing director of Ken Real Estate Lease Ltd.

The Executive of the Year will be revealed at the Feb. 11 Executive of the Year Gala at the Hyatt Regency Guam, together with the release of the January-February 2023 issue of Guam Business Magazine, which will feature the awardee on the cover.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Since 1983, the title of Executive of the Year has been awarded annually (except in 2021 for 2020), recognizing executives who have made outstanding contributions to the business communities of Micronesia, have raised the bar in their fields and are considerably involved in the community, according to a release from Guam Business Magazine.

The 2023 gala will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year program.