Several local businesses and government agencies have joined forces to launch Going Online Together - a collaboration aimed at transforming island consumers' behavior by promoting the use of online and digital solutions during this global pandemic.

Online banking and payment platforms have become instrumental in continuing services during this time and are being highlighted in business and government plans to protect our communities and workers on the front line, the group stated in a press release.

Going Online Together brings together several familiar brands into one voice, promoting alternative solutions to the traditional in-branch, in-store transactions. This initiative extends far beyond convenience, but focuses on the health, well-being and safety of the island's manåmko', sick and families, as well as each other.

“It is our hope that through sharing resources, leveraging various platforms and reaching out to each of our individual customer segments we will be able to create a “new norm” through awareness, education and instruction. One that is easy, safe and secure,” stated Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and chief executive officer.

The GOT Partners include Bank of Guam, Coast360 Federal Credit Union, Community First Guam Federal Credit Union, DOCOMO PACIFIC, GTA, The Guam Daily Post, Guam Power Authority, Guam Waterworks, IT&E, Pacific Daily News and REV.

Coast360

“Coast360 proudly stands alongside our GOT partners as we all aim for the same thing – a safer community with more awareness and education of alternate transaction channels for our consumers. As we fight this pandemic together, we lean on each other with a unified message of solutions that aren’t only convenient, but just as safe and secure,” said Gener Deliquina, president & CEO, Coast360 Federal Credit Union

Community First

“Community First Guam Federal Credit Union is proud to join the Going Online Together initiative in encouraging the use of digital banking platforms in our community ... members can access accounts, transfer money, pay bills and deposit checks, without ever leaving their homes ... As our island adapts to this evolving situation, Community First will be there for our members with financial solutions,” said Gerard A. Cruz, president & CEO, Community First Guam Federal Credit Union.

DOCOMO PACIFIC

“Technology exists to improve the way we do things. However, some may be hesitant to use technology because of safety and trust. We support Going Online Together and emphasize that if safely used, technology will provide clear benefits. Going online allows you to spend less time doing recurring tasks and more time doing the things you love,” said Roderick Boss, CEO, DOCOMO PACIFIC.

GTA

“At the onset of the pandemic, we foresaw a need for our customers to continue their normal transactions without leaving their homes. We joined Going Online Together to support our community at large to adopt a safer, more convenient way to take care of their needs. Join us by going online to pay your bills (epay.gta.net), chat or preorder products,” said Roland Certeza, president, GTA.

IT&E

“During this challenging time, we as a community have learned to connect in new ways. Going digital provides a convenient and easy way for us to carry on with our lives while also protecting and supporting our families, employees, customers and neighbors. When this crisis is over, we’ll be closer than ever,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO, IT&E.

The Guam Daily Post

"The pandemic has presented us with a host of challenges, and at the same time, it also allowed us to collaborate with some of our island’s business institutions in a way that will help keep our customers safe. The Guam Daily Post is humbled to stand with these longtime Guam institutions in charting a new way of serving our community together, forward," said Mindy Aguon, CEO and editor-in-chief, The Guam Daily Post.

The Guam Power Authority

“These are unprecedented times. We join this collaborative vision in support of transforming consumer behavior by promoting online and digital solutions to enhance our customer-focused objectives, which is also in support of our mission to provide safe and reliable electric power to our island community,” said John M. Benavente, general manager, GPA.

Guam Waterworks Authority

“GWA is excited to contribute to developing solutions which help our ratepayers transition to the use of online resources for their safety and security, especially bringing our manåmko’ and island neighbors into the online community,” said Miguel C. Bordallo, general manager, GWA.

REV

“This 'new normal' we find ourselves in requires us to do things differently, and partnering with local businesses, even competitors, highlights our commitment to Guam and her people, 'Para Guahan yan I Taotao-Tano.' Thank you to Bank of Guam for bringing this coalition together and to all of our partners for putting our people and our island first,” said Antonio Muña Jr., founding partner and strategic web development director, REV.