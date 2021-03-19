The Guam Cancer Trust Fund has approved fiscal year 2021 funding awards totaling $946,122 for five nonprofit and charitable organizations. The organizations provide patient-directed services in regard to cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and other services that may be required to access treatment, such as off-island transportation and temporary housing, the Guam Cancer Trust Fund stated in a press release.

The funds were awarded as follows:

• American Cancer Society – $127,890.

• Catholic Social Service – $313,409.

• Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation – $345,000.

• Global Learning and Engagement Office of the University of Guam – $132,089.

• Santa Teresita Church – $27,734.

Guam Cancer Care and the Ayuda Foundation are two additional organizations assisting cancer patients using funds from Guam Cancer Trust Fund. Due to delays in using their fiscal 2020 funding because of the pandemic, GCTF has granted them no-cost extensions to continue using their fiscal year 2020 awards of $905,117 and $671,480, respectively.

The trust fund is a special government fund created by Public Law 30-80 in 2010 and administered and managed by the University of Guam. The funds come from the Healthy Futures Fund from 15% of the taxes collected on tobacco products. The Guam Cancer Trust Fund was appropriated $1 million for 2021.

Up to 10% of the available funds may be used for cancer education and outreach programs, as legislated by Public Law 32-216, and any of the remaining $1 million appropriation will be carried over to fiscal 2022 for distribution.

The Guam Cancer Trust Fund Council comprises two UOG members — Vice Provost for research and sponsored programs and professor Rachael Leon Guerrero, who serves as chairperson, and associate professor Yvette Paulino — and the following community members: Cathy Rivera Castro, Faraz Ouhadi, Peter Sgro and Ken Leon Guerrero.