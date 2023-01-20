The Guam Chamber of Commerce announced recently in a press release that its board of directors elected its slate of officers for the 2023 administrative year.

Edward Untalan, executive vice president and Guam-CNMI region manager of First Hawaiian Bank was reelected chair of the board. Ernie Galito, marketing and communications director of Atkins Kroll Inc., was elected vice chair; and, Tae Oh, president of Vantage Advertising, PSI Holdings LLC, was elected secretary and treasurer, the Chamber said in the release.

Chair Unatalan's reelection sets the organization up for the vice chair and secretary and treasurer to move into the successive roles of chair and vice chair of the organization moving forward.

"The Guam Chamber board has set up a succession plan that will lead the Chamber into the future. We are excited to work with the board and newly elected officers as we forge ahead with our plan of action for 2023,” said Catherine Castro, Chamber president. "Together with our partners in the community, we look forward to working on the opportunities and challenges facing our island as well as strengthening our relationships to move us ahead as an island community."

The 2023 Executive Committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce will comprise Joe Arnett of Deloitte and Touche, Tom Shimizu of Ambros Inc., Siska Hutapea of Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc. and Chamber president Catherine Castro, effective Jan. 18.