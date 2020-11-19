The Guam Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership meeting virtually Nov. 18, which featured Chairwoman Christine Baleto's year-end address and Chamber President Catherine Castro's annual report to the membership. An additional highlight included the announcement of the results of the Chamber board elections.

The Chamber membership elected eight board directors to fill seats for the 2021 Chamber board. The six voting directors elected to serve a three-year term are:

• Kim Anderson Young, president and founder, Security Title Inc.

• Siska S. Hutapea, president – chief appraiser, Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc.

• Mark H. Tokito, senior vice president, Bank of Hawaii.

• Phillip Santos, account executive, Matson Navigation Co.

• Mark J. Sablan, vice president business development, South Pacific Petroleum Corp.

• Jessica M. Barrett, president & responsible managing employee, Barrett Enterprises Inc.

The two alternate directors elected to serve a one-year term are: Sandra McKeever, CEO and president, Asia Pacific Financial Management Group, and William H. Calori, chief financial officer, Cabras Marine Corp. and Subsidiaries.

Kim Anderson Young was the highest vote getter and will automatically serve on the Chamber's executive committee in 2021.

The eight directors elected today will join 12 holdovers and comprise the 2021 Chamber board. The holdovers are:

• Christine Baleto, chief financial officer, Docomo Pacific; master franchisee, and store owner, Pacific Froots LLC.

• Christopher Duenas, chief financial officer, Triple J Enterprises.

• Juan Carlos Benitez, president and owner, The Washington Pacific Economic Development Group Inc.

• Mika Caldwell, vice president, general manager, Archway Inc.

• Ernie Galeto, marketing and communications director, Atkins Kroll Inc.

• Marie N. Guerrero, CEO and general manager, Three Squares Guam/B&G Pacific.

• Maureen Maratita, publisher, Glimpses of Guam.

• Milton Morinaga, managing director, P.H.R. Ken Micronesia Inc.

• Candy Okuhama, president, ASC Trust.

• Tom Shimizu, general manager, Ambros Inc.

• Bobby Shringi, sales and marketing manager, Moylan’s Insurance Underwriters.

• Edward Untalan, senior vice president, Guam-CNMI region manager, First Hawaiian Bank.