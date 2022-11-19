The Guam Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership meeting Wednesday, the Chamber announced in a press release, during which results of the Chamber board elections were shared. According to the release, 65% of eligible members cast their ballots over a seven-day voting period.

The Chamber membership elected nine directors to fill seats for the 2023 Chamber board. The seven voting directors elected to serve three-year terms are Tom Shimizu, general manager, Ambros Inc.; Candy C. Okuhama, chief executive officer, ASC Trust, LLC; Christopher Duenas, chief financial officer, Triple J Enterprises Inc.; Joe Arnett, senior adviser, Deloitte & Touche LLP; Frank Campillo, health plan administrator, Calvo's Insurance Underwriters Inc.; Ernie Galito, business development director/marketing and communications director, Atkins Kroll Inc.; and Hoa Van Nguyen, M.D., co-founder and president, American Medical Center.

The two alternate directors elected to serve one-year terms are Lamonte James "Jim" Beighley, CEO and head strategy mergers and acquisitions, CPL Pacific; and Juan Carlos Benitez, president and owner, The Washington Pacific Economic Development Group Inc.

Tom Shimizu was the highest vote-getter and will automatically serve on the Chamber's Executive Committee in 2023.

The nine directors elected will join 11 holdovers and make up the 2023 Chamber board. The holdovers are Jessica Barrett, president, Barrett Enterprises Inc., dba Barrett Plumbing; William Calori, chief financial officer, Cabras Marine Corp. and Subsidiaries; Frank Cruz, vice president and general manager, Guam Fast Foods Inc., dba KFC and Sbarro's; Siska S. Hutapea, president, Cornerstone Valuation Guam, Inc.; Milton Morinaga, managing director, PHR Ken Micronesia Inc. dba Ken Corporation; Tae Oh, president of Vantage Advertising, PSI Holdings LLC, Alupang Apartments Corporation and Ivy Educational Services; Mark J. Sablan, vice president business development, South Pacific Petroleum Corporation; Phillip Santos, account executive, Matson Navigation; Mark Tokito, senior vice president, Bank of Hawaii; Edward Untalan, executive vice president and Guam CNMI region manager, First Hawaiian Bank; and Kim Anderson Young, president and founder, Security Title, Guam and CNMI.