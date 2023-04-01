The Guam Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 99 years of service to the community this year with a gala for its members marking its milestone anniversaries on Saturday, May 6, at the Grand Ballroom at Dusit Thani Guam Resort, the chamber announced in a press release.

This black-tie affair will feature a Vogue-themed five-course dinner, specialty beverages, VIP lounges for celebrants, an after-party lounge and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for a limited time. For more information, contact the Guam Chamber of Commerce at its website at https://www.guamchamber.com.gu/ or at 372 West Soledad Ave., Hagåtña, GU 96910 or by telephone at 671-472-6311/8001.