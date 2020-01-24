Scott Cahoon, a special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will be the guest speaker at the Guam Chamber of Commerce small business seminar on Jan. 31.

Cahoon will speak on cybersecurity and related issues for every business. Small businesses in particular are more vulnerable in many ways to cyberattacks and threats, according to the Guam Chamber. This presentation will cover how to "cybersecure" your business, present fundamental cybersecurity concepts and look at everyday cybersecurity scenarios, the Chamber added.

The seminar will take place at the Somnak Ballroom, The Westin Resort from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

RSVPs are required and must be received via email at info@GuamChamber.com.gu by 12 p.m. on Jan. 30. Attendance for this event is $20 for Chamber members and $40 for future members. Seating is limited and reservations will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

This event is part of the Small Business Seminar Series run by the Chamber's Small Business Focus & Development Committee.

For more information, contact the Guam Chamber at 472-6311/8001 or e-mail info@GuamChamber.com.gu.