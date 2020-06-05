Guam Chamber relaunches beautification campaign

The Guam Chamber of Commerce announced that it has relaunched the Na’ La’ Bonita Guam, or Make Guam Beautiful, campaign, that was conceived by the Chamber’s Tourism Committee in 1999.

The plan was created to beautify Guam with a community anti-litter enhancement and improvement effort that creates education, pride, excitement and community involvement between the Chamber, the visitor industry, the Government of Guam and the local community, the Guam Chamber announced in a press release.

For years, the Chamber has recognized individuals, businesses and organizations that have contributed to improving the quality and beauty of our island by sprucing up and maintaining public areas, business establishments and/or private properties.

"With the governor’s recent announcement that the island may welcome visitors by July 1 if our case tracking continues to be low, it was time to work collaboratively with various island organizations and our government, to call upon our residents and members to make Guam more beautiful by smartening up our neighborhoods, tidying up our yards, cleaning up our villages, sprucing up our businesses and upkeeping all areas throughout our island," the Chamber stated.

To nominate a business, an individual or an organization that has made significant improvements to a building, an area or a site, or has created a meaningful and effective beautification effort, individuals are urged to complete and submit a nomination form with before and after photos to the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

Some questions and thoughts to consider in writing up the nomination could include:

• Information about what improvements were made and how long did it take?

• What unique ideas or innovations were implemented?

• Were there environmental issues at the site and how were the concerns addressed?

• Who made the improvements?

• Did the improvements involve the use of local plants, trees and flowers?

• How did the project help to beautify our village and our island?

For more information or to obtain a nomination form, contact the Guam Chamber at 472-6311/8001 or e-mail info@GuamChamber.com.gu.