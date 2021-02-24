Guam Circle Ks now offer biodegradable straws

In the era of being environmentally conscious about what happens to the items that are used and discarded, Circle K locations on Guam have a new product - a straw that is supposed to be marine and soil biodegradable that also doesn't begin to get soggy minutes after that first sip.

South Pacific Petroleum Corp., operators of the Circle K convenience stores on Guam, stated in a press release that these straws, made by Phade, "biodegrade in a matter of months."

"Phade represents our commitment to Guam’s environment and our customers," said Michael Hernandez, vice president of marketing and store operations for SPPC.

The straw is made in the U.S. and is purported to be the first of its kind in the nation, according to the brand's website. Phade products are made with Danimer Scientific's Nodax PHA, or polyhydroxyalkanoate, which the SPPC press release states is a naturally occurring material derived from canola oil.

Phade straws are for cold drinks only. They are home and industrial compostable but have the look and feel of traditional plastic straws, the company website states.

Phade creator

WinCup Inc., based in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Danimer Scientific received the 2020 Innovation in Bioplastics Award from the Plastics Industry Association for their joint work on Phade.

“The straw attracts microorganisms that help it break down quickly in bacteria-rich environments,” Brad Laporte, CEO of WinCup, stated in a Forbes article.