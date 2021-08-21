Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Guam-CNMI Committee will recognize the most supportive employers who were nominated by their employees serving in the National Guard or Reserve. This took place during ESGR Week in the CNMI, Aug. 15-21 and will be held during ESGR Week in Guam, Aug. 22-28.

The ESGR Employer Awards program is designed to recognize the top employers in Guam and the CNMI that have the best policies and practices in support of their employees in the National Guard and Reserve. This year, ESGR Guam-CNMI is recognizing 38 employers.

Award recipients are:

Ambros Inc.; Ambyth Shipping and Trading Inc.; Andersen Elementary School; Bank of Guam; Chacha Ocean View Middle School, Saipan; CNMI Public School System; DeWitt Guam; Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific West Guam; DynCorp International; DZSP21 LLC; GTA Teleguam; Guam Adventures; Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency; Guam Department of Corrections; Guam Department of Education; Guam Fire Department; Guam International Airport Authority, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Unit; Guam Power Authority; IT&E CNMI; JBT AeroTech; Jose L.G. Rios Middle School; Judiciary of Guam; Naval Base Guam Security Department; Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron; Naval Facilities Marianas; Navy Security Forces; Pacific Islands Club Guam; Pacific Unlimited Inc.; Panda Express; Price Elementary School; Port Authority of Guam; Public Defender Service Corp.; Simon A. Sanchez High School; Sixt Rent A Car; Sodexo Government Services Inc.; Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance; Triple J Motors Saipan; and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CNMI.

In addition to the employer awards, the Guam-CNMI Committee will recognize individuals for their significant achievement, initiative and support of the ESGR mission, to include the Seven Seals Award and our Volunteer of the Year.

“These employers have exceeded what is legally required of them and provided additional benefits and personal assistance to their service member-employees and their families, especially when deployed," said Renie "Rey" Llaneta, ESGR Guam-CNMI state chair for the Guam-CNMI State Committee. "That is why these outstanding employers were nominated by their employees for the prestigious awards. ... Our Nation has relied heavily on the National Guard and Reserve since 9/11, and recently our local communities have also relied heavily on our citizen warriors from the typhoons that devastated the NMI to the current health emergencies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But equally important is the tremendous support and sacrifices from our civilian employers, which is critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of our local Guard and Reserve.”

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States.

For more information call (671) 344-1283 or visit online www.ESGR.mil.