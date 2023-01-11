The Guam Chamber of Commerce announced Monday in a press release that its Small Business Focus and Development Committee will hold the 2023 Guam Economic Outlook forum, featuring a panel of professionals in their respective industries.

This annual event will be moderated by David John, CEO of ASC Trust, and will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Somnak Ballroom at The Westin Resort Guam. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

The panel includes Artemio "Ricky" Hernandez, Ph.D., deputy executive manager, Guam International Airport Authority; Gary Hiles, chief economist, Guam Department of Labor; Siska Hutapea, president, Cornerstone Valuation Guam, Inc.; Gerry Perez, vice president, Guam Visitors Bureau; and Claret Ruane, Ph.D., Guam economist.

This forum is open to all interested individuals, however, space is limited, the Chamber said in the release. RSVPs are required to attend. The fee is $40 for Chamber members and $60 for nonmembers.

For additional information, contact the Guam Chamber of Commerce at 671-472-6311/8001 or email info@GuamChamber.com.gu or visit GuamChamber.com.gu.