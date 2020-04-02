Guam's gasoline prices have decreased at least four times in less than a month.

Mobil Guam's service stations led the decrease Wednesday with regular grade at $3.30 a gallon. All three gasoline brands on Guam have historically mirrored each other's prices within a few days of a price drop or climb.

The new regular grade price at Mobil is 65 cents lower than the price drop on March 3. There were two decreases in between.

On March 10 it slid to $3.85. On March 24, regular grade dipped to $3.49.

The travel and economic slowdown across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to crude oil prices dropping to historic lows.

Stateside motorists are seeing a more significant downward trend in gasoline prices, with regular grade averaging $1.76 in the Gulf Coast, $1.74 in the Midwest, West Coast $2.76, and $2.17 on the East Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

On Wednesday, Brent crude was down by $1.02, or 3.9%, at $25.33 a barrel, Reuters reported, adding that U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 35 cents, or 1.7%, at $20.13 a barrel.

Brent crude went for $64 a barrel on average last year, according to federal energy agency data.