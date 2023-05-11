Guam increases visibility for investors

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, at the invitation of Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, attended the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit, held in Maryland and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Summit plays a vital role in attracting and facilitating foreign business investments throughout the nation and territories. This year’s event recorded the highest attendance in history with over 4,800 participants, according to a release from the administration.

“SelectUSA is one of the biggest national stages to attract foreign investors, and Guam’s participation ensures we’re top of mind for international trade. Already we’re seeing increased interest evidenced by the over 60 investors from around the globe who visited Guam’s booth to meet and speak with me directly about incentives, workforce pool, and other requirements to start a business here,” said Gov. Leon Guerrero. “These investors will be invited to participate in a Select Guam USA Symposium, which will be held virtually on August 10 and 11, 2023. We look forward to opportunities to diversify our economy, grow and upskill our workforce, and create a stronger, more resilient economy post-pandemic.”

Gov. Leon Guerrero participated in panels on infrastructure investments and repairing the global supply chain and investing in the territories. Her panel included Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, Delaware Gov. John Carney, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and was moderated by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Touting Guam as the “bridge between Asia and the United States” and the ongoing military buildup, she addressed its associated growth, including the need for affordable housing, aquaculture development, agriculture, transshipment, and agri-tech.