Guam-made gin wins international recognition

India and Kentaru Sekiguchi, owners of The Island King Imports, just started making gin last year, but their product is already winning international recognition.

The two founded the company in 2007 and brew their signature GUAM1 Beer at a local brewery. "And beer turned into gin," said India Sekiguchi.

They entered two varieties of their specialty botanical infused gin, the Blue Mermaid and the Red Mermaid, in the 2020 Tokyo Whisky and Spirits Competition and for the first time Guam was represented alongside entries from England, Scotland, Australia, Belgium, Sweden, the United States and Japan.

Tasting was done in a "blind-taste" format conducted by experienced sommeliers and industry professionals with points awarded for aroma, taste and finish.

The Blue Mermaid is infused with vivid blue Southeast Asian butterfly pea and the Red Mermaid is infused with brilliant red hibiscus flower.

Both received the Silver distinction.

Kentaro Sekiguchi said he is thrilled to have put Guam on the map of international premium spirits.

The couple said they wanted to use ingredients grown on Guam. They distilled gin using eight traditional botanicals, including Guam-grown calamansi.

"It changes the aroma and the taste," said Kentaro Sekiguchi, who plans to create more craft gins using island botanicals in the future, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

GUAM1 Craft Gin hit the market a couple of months before COVID-19 hit Guam.

"It had a couple of months of action," said India Sekiguchi.

But with a winning brand on their hands, the small business owners, who employ a team of 12, plan to make it through the pandemic and come out with more wins on the other end.