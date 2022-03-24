Ocean shipping company Matson announced Tuesday new appointments and promotions involving four executives from Guam, according to a release.

Patrick Bulaon, current operations manager of Guam and Micronesia, will assume his new position as vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia effective April 1.

In his new role, Bulaon assumes responsibility for overseeing all operations and sales activity of Matson’s Western Pacific and Micronesia regions, which include Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Okinawa, Japan.

Originally from Guam, Bulaon joined Matson in 2021 and previously served in various operations and sales management positions over 28 years in Guam, CNMI, Micronesia, South East Asia, and the South Pacific for ExxonMobil and PacifiCare Asia Pacific.

Bulaon has been a member of the Rotary Club of Northern Guam, the Guam Chamber of Commerce, and Guam Contractors Association. He holds a bachelor’s in business administration and finance from Marquette University in Milwaukee and is a 1986 graduate of Father Duenas Memorial School.

Bulaon succeeds Bernadette “Bernie” Valencia, who has been appointed vice president of Hawaii sales, with responsibility for all sales and marketing activities in Matson’s largest trade lane, effective April 1.

Valencia succeeds Len Isotoff, who is being promoted to succeed Vic Angoco as senior vice president, Pacific, also effective April 1.

Angoco has been appointed to succeed the retiring Bal Dreyfus as senior vice president, Alaska, based in Anchorage, effective July 1.

Chairman and CEO Matt Cox said, “Matson works at developing talented leaders and Guam has certainly produced more than its share. Vic is one of Matson’s most experienced and trusted leaders. Likewise, Len, Bernie and Patrick are among the next generation of senior leaders at Matson and are well positioned to help lead us into the future.”

Valencia joined Matson in 2008, bringing a successful 15-year track record of business accomplishments in Guam and Micronesia. Starting as a sales and customer service manager, she was later named Guam general manager, and was promoted to her current position in 2017.

Valencia holds a bachelor’s in aviation maintenance from San Jose State University. She is the co-founder and a board member of iCAN Resources, a Guam nonprofit organization that employs and provides life skills to disabled residents and was recently appointed to the University of Guam Board of Regents. She has been an active member of many organizations, including the USO Advisory Council, The Employers Council, and the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

In his new role as Pacific senior vice president, Isotoff will be responsible for all of Matson’s Hawaii, Guam, Micronesia and South Pacific operations. A native of Chuuk, Isotoff joined Matson in 1999 as logistics manager on Guam and has served in a variety of successive roles, including sales/customer service manager in Guam, Pacific Northwest sales manager, container operations manager in Honolulu, and Guam/Micronesia general manager. He was promoted to his current position in 2016.

Isotoff holds a bachelor’s in business management from Oregon State University. He serves on the Historic Hawaii Foundation board of trustees and the Navy League Honolulu Council.

Angoco began his 32-year maritime career on Guam and has held a wide range of operations and sales management roles. He joined Matson in 1996 as operations manager on Guam, and rose through the ranks in successive sales, customer service and operations leadership positions in Guam and Hawaii. He was promoted to his current position in 2010.

“We are proud of our roots in Guam and Micronesia. Having four executives from the Pacific advance simultaneously in one company is a testament to Matson’s investment in its team and our region,” Angoco said. “Patrick will carry on the tradition of leading the Guam and Micronesia operations as a son of Guam and proudly serve the community we call home.”