Guam phone service providers Docomo Pacific, GTA and IT&E have teamed up to remind the public about the 10-digit dialing procedure for local calls that will take effect several months from now.

Guam's area code will be added even when making local calls to avoid calling the newly designated number 988 as the service number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline effective July 16, 2022.

As a result, starting Oct. 24, 2021, all local phone calls on Guam must include the 671 area code, the phone service providers stated.

All area codes within the United States that have phone numbers beginning with “988” will now require the area code, followed by the local telephone number.

Guam is amongst 82 area codes that need to make this local call transition.

In a joint effort, all of Guam’s phone service providers will issue reminders through in-store flyers, social medial content, and notices on subscribers’ upcoming billing statements, according to the local phone service providers.

Some helpful tips to navigate through this change:

• Go through your contact list and add “671” in the beginning of all local phone numbers.

• Reprogram all numbers on life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarms and security systems or gates.

• For business customers: Be sure to check websites, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks for contact information and other such items to ensure the area code is included.