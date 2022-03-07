As Japan’s travel restrictions begin to ease, the Guam Visitors Bureau has welcomed three groups of high-profile social media personalities to the island for a familiarization tour to reintroduce Guam’s activities and attractions to a recovering Japan market, GVB stated in a media release.

Nine individuals were selected through GVB’s #HereWeGuam contest in Japan out of a pool of more than 500 participants, GVB stated. Four were available to travel to Guam for the tour, which began Feb. 21 and ended March 5. The #HereWeGuam visitors include NHK Radio DJ Akiko Tomita; Miss Universe Japan personal trainer Takuya Mizukami; Miss University Aichi 2020 Kanna; and sports influencer Lucas. The rest of those selected are slated to travel to Guam later in the year.

“We certainly want Japan to know our island very well and hope our visitors enjoyed their stay here. I know they’ll be back because Guam is that kind of place. It wraps you up with our beauty, generosity, peaceful way and relaxation,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We’ve also asked them to send our regards to the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and ask him to open up Japan to Guam and the rest of the world.”

“We want to thank our guests for coming to the friendliest place you can imagine and we look forward to their help in spreading the message that Guam is open,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “We are also looking forward to many more Japanese returning to their second home in Guam.”

GVB is working with HYPEBEAST Japan, a worldwide brand known for its focus on contemporary fashion, art, food, music, travel and streetwear culture. The multiplatform company has a following of more than 8 million people, with a mission to serve the curious and ever-changing spirit of youth, according to the release. HYPEBEAST Japan sent its models Erika and Reina, as well as a media team to cover Guam’s appeal to Gen Z.

“We’re excited to have welcomed all of these Japanese ambassadors and HYPEBEAST Japan to our beautiful island and encouraged them to share with their country that Guam is open and ready for them,” said GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “As we move forward with the tourism industry’s recovery efforts, we continue to communicate with our visitors that they can safely experience our attractions, hospitality and culture.”

The groups participated in updated optional tours while on island that featured marine sports, hiking, culture, wellness, shopping and restaurants.

As of March 1, Japan’s quarantine period has been reduced from seven days to three days, pending a negative COVID-19 test, for returning Japanese residents, business travelers, technical trainees and foreign students.