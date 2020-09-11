Ryan De Guzman, CEO, broker and owner of Century 21 Commonwealth Realty has been selected by the National Association of Realtors to be a participant in its 2021 Leadership Academy class. He is one of 25 Realtors from across the United States selected to participate in the class, according to a release from the organization.

The 11-month program is designed to prepare emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership positions at NAR, the release stated.

De Guzman has 14 years of real estate experience and was named Guam Association of Realtors Realtor of the Year in 2008. He served as GAR president in 2015.

“NAR’s Leadership Academy provides one-on-one experiences and tools that equip volunteer leaders for the critical roles they will play shaping American real estate in the years ahead,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler. “Volunteer leaders are vital to our industry, and by better understanding the needs and strategies of our trade association, Leadership Academy graduates can affect change at the national, state and local levels of this organization.”

Throughout next year’s Leadership Academy program, participants will develop, enhance and hone their leadership skills while becoming familiar with the history and inner workings of NAR and its leadership structure, according to the release. Twelve interactive online courses and in-person experiences will help prepare graduates to represent NAR and its 1.4 million members moving forward – continuing the association’s long-standing and successful volunteer leadership structure.

The program will begin in January 2021 and culminate at the 2021 Realtors Conference and Expo in San Diego, in November 2021, according to the release.

The National Association of Realtors is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.