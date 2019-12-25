Guam Reef announces Yasuo Hoshino as new president, GM

The Guam Reef Hotel has named a veteran in the hospitality industry, Yasuo Hoshino, its new president and general manager.
He started his career as a bellman at the ANA Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, and "brings 31 years of leadership experience and dedication to the hospitality industry to his new role," according to the hotel's press release.
While studying for his degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management at Paul Smith’s College in New York, Hoshino worked in small cafés and restaurants in New York as a helper in the kitchen and as a waiter.
"Working his way up ensured that he knew the ins and outs of hotel work and providing great service," the release stated. "His career soared and was soon working for numerous independent and chain hotels in Japan, Rota and Guam."
Hoshino joined the ANA Hotel in 1990. He moved to Guam in 1996 and worked in the Pacific Star Hotel under ANA Hotels International where, as he worked his way up, he continued to gain experience in different aspects of the industry - first as a sales manager, then front office manager and finally guest service manager until 1999. From 2000-2006, he worked as Micronesia area director with InterContinental Hotels & Resort Asia Pacific, and then as general manager of the Rota Resort & Country Club.
"His experience and enthusiasm is perfect for how Guam Reef intend to position the new flagship property for the H.I.S. Hotel Holdings brand," the release stated.