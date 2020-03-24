Guam's airport goes from 42 peak arrivals a day to 2

Flight arrivals at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport have slowed to a near-stop.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, two flights came in for the day.

One, of them, 240-seat Philippine Airlines Flight 110, arrived from Manila.

United Airlines Flight 117, came from Saipan with a 166-seat capacity.

It’s unclear how empty the flights were.

Prior to Guam getting its first confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients, flights that arrived on Guam were already at third or half of capacity two weeks ago.

Prior to the COVID-19 travel slump, Guam’s international airport saw between 33 to 42 flights arriving daily, said Marketing Administrator Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie.

Guam’s tourism arrivals have also ground to near-zero. Hotels can still book rooms but with the prospect of a 14-day quarantine for trips that usually last five or six days, tourists have stopped flying in. The Tumon tourist district has been empty. Restaurants, bars and other entertainment establisments are temporarily closed.

Tourists also have nowhere to go as beaches and parks are covered by the government of Guam’s newly extended ban against socializing and congregating.

Travelers from Manila are required to stay under a 14-day quarantine, as several of Guam’s COVID-19 cases are reported to have originated from the Philippines.

For departures Monday, the Guam airport saw one departure for Manila which is the return PAL Flight 111. United had four departures, one each for Saipan, Flight 174; Honolulu, Flight 200; and Flight 196 for Japan's Narita International Airport. The fourth United flight was a ferry flight on a stopover to Hong Kong.