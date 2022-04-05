The global Sheraton brand is departing from Guam’s tourism and hospitality market.

The Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort will shed the Sheraton brand and begin a new phase as the RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort effective April 21, RIHGA announced on its website. Some hotel booking websites now display the hotel's new name.

RIHGA is a Japan-based hotel chain.

“RIHGA Royal can trace its heritage from the RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka in Japan in 1935. This hotel is Osaka’s most prestigious and renowned hotel with a storied 86-year history, hosting numerous luminaries and dignitaries during its long history,” according to the company’s website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Guam hotel offers more than 300 guest rooms, restaurants, two outdoor pools, and a full-service spa.

The Sheraton brand entered the Guam market in 2006 and spent an estimated $50 million for a complete overhaul of the Tamuning seaside property.

The property was the Palace Hotel before its transformation into the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort.