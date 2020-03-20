While some Guam shoppers are stocking up on groceries and supplies, or staying indoors to protect themselves against COVID-19, some have taken to the gun shop.

But firearms and ammunition aren't the only popular items. Customers go for the whole gamut of gear, according to Mike Temerowski, owner of Bargain Tactical in Harmon.

As COVID-19 concerns have grown around the nation, so too have gun sales, according to reports from national media outlets.

Fears of the disease on Guam aren't the only reason, or even the primary reason, for local sales, according to Temerowski. Sales normally increase during election years, and the government shutdown, coupled with tax refunds, gives people more time and money to do their shopping, he added.

Adjusted hours, purchase limits

As residents surged stores in search of food, hand sanitizer, face masks and other supplies, stores began to adjust hours or impose purchase limits to mitigate stock loss.

Temerowski isn't immune from that. He said he'll have to limit ammunition due to demand. He's already gotten word that distributors will be short on 9 mm ammo, in particular, going into the summer.

"Production is behind by two months already, just because of the demand. So what you see in the states, you see here as well, for the same reasons," Temerowski said.

However, they have seen a huge uptick in firearm maintenance and inspection services within the last week, he added. Temerowski said some of his customers also include first responders coming in to purchase or upgrade gear.

As customers came into the shop Wednesday afternoon, Temerowski greeted and guided them about, sporting a different kind of protection – a face mask and gloves.

His son was coming back to Guam that night. He and his friends were "freaking out" about coming back home as they learned about the COVID-19 situation on island, Temerowski said.

"Especially the news today, they were all sharing the story about the Legislature petitioning the governor to shut down the borders. So our son was online. He and his friends were worried about making it all the way back to Guam," he added.

The worst things parents can do is panic, Temerowski said, so they tried to keep him calm. Media reports on the disease, particularly stateside reporting, "is just going crazy."

Others feeling the pinch

While Temerowski's businesses may be doing fine at this time, the hurt on other businesses isn't lost on him – businesses such as the nail salon farther up the road.

With seats empty, a single person greeting customers said salon employees were saying they don't want to work for two weeks over concerns for their health. The salon does have appointments pending and they do still get some customers, who are given hand sanitizer and masks. But overall, business is much slower.

Temerowski encourages residents to visit small businesses, especially those not doing so well.