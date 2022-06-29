Guam team participates in Seoul travel fair, wins booth award

The Guam Visitors Bureau and 11 members of the island’s travel trade delegation successfully completed an overseas mission in South Korea while receiving the Best Organizing Booth award at the Seoul International Travel Fair, GVB announced in a press release.

The fair is hosted by the Korea World Travel Fair and is one of the largest international travel fairs in South Korea. GVB and Guam’s travel trade partners teamed up to engage with 37,000 visitors over the four-day event from June 23 to 26.

“We are proud of Team Guam for all their hard work during this overseas mission to showcase our island and reconnect with the international travel trade as we continue to rebuild the Korea market,” GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez said in the press release. “We look forward to welcoming more of our visitors, especially as most flights from Korea to Guam will go daily in the month of July.”

The bureau also took the opportunity to show its support of the Korea market by hosting a #GuamAgain GVB Industry Night on June 22 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul.

GVB board director Ho Sang Eun, chair of the Korea Marketing Committee, thanked the partners in attendance for their support of Guam through the difficulties of COVID-19 and described how GVB is establishing strategies in line with new travel trends, GVB stated in the release.

More than 100 airlines, travel agents and media partners in Seoul attended the event to receive a Guam product update and find out what GVB is doing to revitalize the island’s visitor industry.

GVB thanks the following members for their valuable participation during the travel fair: Baldyga Group, Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Hotel Nikko Guam, Onward Beach Resort Guam, Pacific Islands Club, RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort, Skydive Guam and The Tsubaki Tower.