Guam team wins Asia Pacific competition for high school entrepreneurs

A group of Guam high school students mentored by United Airlines, which formed an entrepreneurial venture called Pasiadot, won the FedEx Global Possibilities Award at the 2020 Junior Achievement Asia Pacific Company of the Year Competition.

"Pasiadot Team impressed the judges with their outstanding idea for a culturally represented set of reusable utensils made from bamboo that are designed to be used during travel," JA Guam announced. Each set comes with four utensils and a straw to meet basic culinary needs.

Each year, the award goes to the team whose business idea is driven by innovation, provides connectivity to new markets and drives community development, along with sustainability and social responsibility, according to JA Guam.

Originally scheduled for March 2020 in Guam, this year’s competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The format of this annual program was transformed and held completely online for the first time.

The FedEx Global Possibilities Award celebrates the next generation of innovators and this program plays an important role in developing the entrepreneurial spirit of young people.

The competition this year invited 17 student companies representing Brunei, China, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Turkmenistan.