Guam telecom managers call for open undersea cable landing rights

Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part report about the ongoing review of GTA's proposal to use government seabed to land undersea data cables in Tamuning.

As GTA is seeking legislative approval for undersea cable landing rights on Chamorro Land Trust Commission property off Alupang in Tamuning, its competitors would like to be afforded similar opportunities.

GTA is seeking an initial 21-year lease on the public seabed and an option to renew for another 20 years. The price has not been firmed up but the commission has initially sought a license fee of $50,000 a year.

GTA pursued the legislative route, to try and obtain a license after its discussions with the CLTC, which also has the authority to approve submerged land agreements, faltered.

At a legislative hearing on GTA's proposed license to use government submerged lands on Thursday, Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E, was one of those who spoke up.

He requested a “level playing field” on submerged land deals from lawmakers, but said he agreed with GTA on the importance of good connectivity for Guam. The “continuing, spiraling demand” on the telecommunication industry needs to be addressed, according to Ohlerking.

“Around the island, all of us utilize government easements, government land. And it’s not restricted to one carrier,” he said to senators. “That just seems counter to ongoing growth and low-cost service providing to the population. So what we’re requesting is, again, equal access and treatment on whatever the agreement is to provide undersea access for future cable landings, because we think having more of us participate is in the best interest of Guam’s businesses and its citizens.

John Day, president of Pacific Data Systems, also cautioned lawmakers to approach the licensing of landing sites with “eyes wide open.” He recalled the economic disadvantages a monopoly or restricted competition has brought to the island.

“I can remember when we used to pay $3 a minute for a phone call because there was only one long-distance carrier on Guam. We don’t want to go back to those days,” he said.

Changes to how these agreements are negotiated could result in more revenue for the government, Day said.

“I think the government also needs to pay very close attention to the valuation of any licensing. I can tell you that submarine ocean ducts at Piti are selling for millions of dollars to other carriers. These are very, very valuable assets, and I think the government should consider a per landing license fee, not just a license fee for the whole facility. But every cable that’s landed should pay some type of license fee. That’s going to allow the government to better monetize this opportunity.”