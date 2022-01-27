Jenynne Guzman has been named president of Guam Temps Inc.

According to a press release, the former general manager took on her new role Jan. 19. She assumes her new role as majority owner of the company, alongside founder Maureen Newman, who began the business in 1988.

Due to strategic considerations, Guam Temps Inc. offered Guzman majority ownership, "with confidence and extraordinary courage that she will propel the company to new heights," according to the press release.

For more than 34 years, the company has provided human resources and employment services to both local and international companies, the press release stated. And it has helped thousands of Guamanians gain employment.

Guzman obtained her master of business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus in March 2021.

She received her bachelor's degree in business management with a concentration in marketing from the University of Guam in 2010. Guzman also serves in the Guam Army National Guard.

Her human resources, marketing and leadership background have prepared her for this new role as owner of Guam Temps, the release stated.

According to the press release, Guzman is a hardworking and experienced professional driven by opportunity. Her passion and 'can-do' attitude push her desire to meet challenges with possibilities and solutions with the team at Guam Temps.

“Ms. Guzman and her team (have) proven to be experienced and qualified to continue Guam Temps’ goal of providing temporary and contract employees for businesses and contractors. I’m proud to see this change and watch the company grow with Guam’s ongoing employee needs,” Newman said.

Newman established the business with “a simple yet effective business model to help people and businesses succeed by finding the right people to get the job done,” according to the press release.