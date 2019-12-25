Jeju Air's new daily direct service between Muan, South Korea, and Guam was celebrated on Tuesday morning with the airline's inaugural flight between the two.
Bobby Alvarez, Guam Visitors Bureau vice president, said the new flight means that Jeju can fly in more visitors to Guam than it has been, and bring them from a different region in South Korea. This will help strengthen tourism on Guam, he said.
"So far this year, we’ve hit a record 1,600,000-plus arrivals to Guam," he said, adding the Japan market is "surging" and the Korea market is "stabilized."
"We’re very positive about next year," he said. "In consideration of the Tokyo Olympics, we’re still finding contingencies and working on getting charter flights out here but overall tourism is doing well. It’s very healthy.”
The Muan Airport serves an area of more than 1.9 million people in the Jeollanam-do province of South Korea, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority has stated. Airport officials had announced the new flights in October.
Jeju Air entered the Guam market in 2012. It has flown between Guam and South Korea and Japan.