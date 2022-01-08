The Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that its board of directors recently elected the following board members to serve one-year terms as elected officers for 2022:

• President – Maria Eugenia Leon Guerrero, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Bank of Guam.

• Vice president – Jessica Leon Guerrero, president, M-80 Systems Inc.

• Secretary – Helana Leon Guerrero, marketing manager, Sagua Mañagu MPG.

• Treasurer – Michelle Bordallo, finance controller, Morrico Equipment, LLC, and president, Phoenix E&C Corp. which does business as Bordallo Consulting Engineers.

Maria Eugenia Leon Guerrero, incoming president, said, “The pandemic has reminded our community of just how strong, creative and resilient we are. We want women in business to know that their chamber is here to support them with resources they need to be successful and navigate through the challenges they are facing today. The outgoing leadership has done a fantastic job, and the newly elected board is excited to build on that work and deliver even more value to our members.”

Laura Nelson-Cepeda, immediate past president, welcomed the newly elected officers and board members, “These women will continue to drive initiatives regardless of the obstacles and create avenues for women in business to thrive! We have a working board that continues to pave the way to make an impact for women; they are advocates for change. This coming year will be exciting to power through together.” Nelson-Cepeda became a member of the board of directors in 2021, and was elected GWCC president for that year, GWCC stated in the release.

The newest members of the board of directors, elected to serve three-year terms, include:

• Maria Eugenia Leon Guerrero.

• Clare Delgado, principal broker, partner at Home Ventures Realty.

• Michelle Bordallo.

• Jae James, vice president sales, Pacific Daily News.

• Tiffany Angoco, learning and development manager, DFS Group Mid-Pacific, who will serve as an alternate board member.

Nelson-Cepeda will continue to serve her board term for two more years, with current board members Helana Leon Guerrero, Livia Marati, Angel Camacho, Tasi Peddicord and Jessica Leon Guerrero; and ex officio board members Lina Leon Guerrero and Geri Leon Guerrero.

For more information, email connect@guamwomenschamber.com or call 671-646-3246.