The Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce elected new board members during an election at its recent membership meeting, the chamber announced in a press release.

Elected were:

· Maria Leon Guerrero, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Bank of Guam.

· Clare Delgado, principal broker and partner, Home Ventures Realty.

· Michelle Bordallo, finance controller, Morrico Equipment LLC, and president, Bordallo Consulting Engineers.

· Jae James, vice president sales, Pacific Daily News.

· Tiffany Angoco, learning and development manager, DFS Group Mid-Pacific, who will serve as an alternate board member.

They will be joining current board members Laura Nelson Cepeda, Helana Leon Guerrero, Livia Marati, Angel Camacho, Tasi Peddicord and Jessica Leon Guerrero, and ex-officio board members Lina Leon Guerrero and Geri Leon Guerrero.