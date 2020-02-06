Guam's number of employees and overall sales figures actually grew by double digits, not by a mere 1%, Chief Economist Gary Hiles clarified on Wednesday.

Due to a formatting error, figures previously released were off by a decimal point, Hiles stated.

Hiles clarified Guam's workforce total increased 13%, the number of business establishments grew by 12.6% and overall sales receipts islandwide posted a 10.9% growth.

The data came from the results of the U.S. Census Bureau's economic census conducted in 2017. The results for Guam were made public in a press conference Tuesday.

The largest creator of private-sector jobs on Guam are hotels and other accommodations, which account for 25% of total private sector employment. The retail sector created 17% of all private-sector jobs. The construction industry sustained 9% of the total job numbers although construction job numbers did decrease.

Here are some figures from the economic census:

Business establishments:

• 3,099 in 2012

• 3,508 in 2017

Total payroll:

• $1.2 billion in 2012

• $1.63 billion in 2017

Number of employees:

• 53,579 in 2012

• 60,539 in 2017

Retail jobs:

• 8,879 in 2012

• 10,073 in 2017

Construction jobs:

• 6,722 in 2012

• 5,501 in 2017

Hotel jobs:

• 12,575 in 2012

• 15,121 in 2017