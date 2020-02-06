Guam's number of employees and overall sales figures actually grew by double digits, not by a mere 1%, Chief Economist Gary Hiles clarified on Wednesday.
Due to a formatting error, figures previously released were off by a decimal point, Hiles stated.
Hiles clarified Guam's workforce total increased 13%, the number of business establishments grew by 12.6% and overall sales receipts islandwide posted a 10.9% growth.
The data came from the results of the U.S. Census Bureau's economic census conducted in 2017. The results for Guam were made public in a press conference Tuesday.
The largest creator of private-sector jobs on Guam are hotels and other accommodations, which account for 25% of total private sector employment. The retail sector created 17% of all private-sector jobs. The construction industry sustained 9% of the total job numbers although construction job numbers did decrease.
Here are some figures from the economic census:
Business establishments:
• 3,099 in 2012
• 3,508 in 2017
Total payroll:
• $1.2 billion in 2012
• $1.63 billion in 2017
Number of employees:
• 53,579 in 2012
• 60,539 in 2017
Retail jobs:
• 8,879 in 2012
• 10,073 in 2017
Construction jobs:
• 6,722 in 2012
• 5,501 in 2017
Hotel jobs:
• 12,575 in 2012
• 15,121 in 2017