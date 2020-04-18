Guam's real estate in the pandemic: 'The decline is dramatic'

Yolly Elca had been looking forward to owning her first house, preferably in Barrigada, Mangilao or Dededo. Then the coronavirus outbreak hit.

"I get excited looking at the houses for sale online. But because of COVID-19, I can't have an actual tour," Elca said. "I wish the beautiful house I saw in Barrigada Heights would still be available when this is all over."

She and her partner have been renting a house in Dededo for about seven years, and they have outgrown the space.

"We're looking forward to buying a house with three to four bedrooms so when my children and grandchildren visit, they all have their rooms," she said.

Elca is among those who are currently facing challenges in looking for a property to buy. Sellers and renters face the same obstacles of not being able to step into properties they're interested in.

Social distancing, the shutdown of non-essential businesses, and uncertainty about future income, all because of the COVID-19 outbreak, have upended plans to buy, sell or rent property overnight.

'At a standstill'

Clare Delgado, the president of the Guam Association of Realtors, said the pandemic and the executive orders on temporary shutdown of nonessential businesses and social distancing have "seriously impacted" Guam's real estate industry.

"Our industry is at a standstill so there is no income for many of us," Delgado said.

Guam's realtors association has more than 500 members, including two title companies.

There is no estimated dollar value or percentage drop on the real estate industry as of now, she said.

"Again, it may be too early to tell at this point exactly what the numbers are but we know the decline is dramatic," Delgado said. She is a principal broker for Home Ventures Realty.

R. Bobby Sachdej, president and principal broker for Landmark Realty Group & Services, said there's not been any noticeable difference in property prices as of yet.

However, he anticipates more transactions from qualified buyers once the ability to close transactions is restored.

Fewer listings

At the end of 2019, Guam saw about $429 million in total real estate transactions, based on data from GAR.

Most of these were residential sales, both single-family units and condominiums.

Sachdej, the immediate past president of the realtors association, said there are considerably fewer listings coming on the market now.

"The listings coming on the market would be from realtors that have been able to attain listing agreements digitally, and those that have stock pictures or videos from before," he said.

With social distancing mandates, real estate professionals cannot meet with their clients to get listings. This directly affects their ability to put properties on the market for sale or lease.

Any "closings" currently taking place, for the most part, have been those that were already under contract prior to the shutdown, Delgado said.

'Nonessential'

The real estate sector has been classified as nonessential under the governor's executive order.

As a result, realty offices have had to temporarily close their doors, stopping all showing of properties, open houses and all other real estate services, Delgado and Sachdej said.

Although the Department of Land Management is closed and no deeds can be recorded with DLM, title companies are allowed to close on their side using social distancing protocols and then wait until the government opens back up, Delgado said.

The realtors group asked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a March 19 letter to allow Land Management to open on a limited basis, particularly the recording window, for the sole purpose of recording conveyance documents for real estate transactions. The request was not granted.

On April 3, Delgado wrote an open letter to members, urging all to follow the governor's order to "stay at home" to help prevent the further spread of the virus.

"The quicker this virus is eradicated, the quicker we can get back to work and restart our industry," Delgado told members of the realtors association.

With the exception of property management for the purpose of maintenance, realtors are complying with the order and are staying at home, Delgado said.

'Virtual as new normal'

Using social media to market a house, a condominium, an apartment and other property has never been more important.

Delgado said association members have been advised that they can still work virtually, so many companies are still advertising themselves through social media.

"We still keep in touch with our clients and, fortunately, many are understanding," she said.

Her advice to people looking to buy or sell property is to communicate with their agents via social media or some other remote means.

"While we cannot physically meet with anyone, some listings have a lot of photos and virtual tours which help in the meantime. Virtual has become the new normal for many of us," Delgado said.

Recovery

Delgado said her personal estimate is that it may take at least three months for the real estate industry to really see any movement regarding homebuying once the executive order is lifted.

For home sales, typical transaction time is 60 days, and this doesn't include time spent looking for properties to purchase, negotiating price and writing up the contract, among other things, she said.

Delgado said rental transactions are much quicker, and she anticipates seeing military tenants and Section 8 rentals leased out first, "so we can look at those numbers sooner."

Military

Sachdej said the military buildup will help in the recovery of the real estate market.

"As long as the buildup continues and we as realtors are able to conduct our real estate services, then perhaps the real estate industry could have some positive moments and hopefully propel the real estate industry," he said.

But a full recovery of the industry, he said, requires the return of tourists, low interest rates and getting the majority of Guam's population working again.

"These are definitely uncharted times for Guam and the world," Sachdej said. "Be smart about where, how and when to invest in the real estate market."

The governor's order prohibits evictions over nonpayment during the pandemic, but rent payments are not waived. Tenants eventually have to pay the deferred rental amounts.

As for Elca, who's dreaming of finding a forever home that's in the $200,000 to $300,000 range, the pandemic is making her think twice.

It's not only the inability to actually see the houses in the time of social distancing, she said.

The pandemic has been hurting her and her partner's businesses. She said she's worried that buying their first home together would have to wait until they recoup business losses.

"Maybe we won't be able to buy a house until December or later," she said.