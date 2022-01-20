The Guam Visitors Bureau and the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association says 35 businesses have been approved for the newly revamped Guam Safe Travels Stamp program.

The Safe Travels Stamp was created by the World Travel & Tourism Council as a global safety and hygiene stamp. The stamp enables travelers to recognize destinations around the world that have adopted health and hygiene global standardized protocols.

GVB is the organization to issue the Safe Travels stamp to local businesses. The first version of the program was launched in 2021.

“We have streamlined the Safe Travels stamp program to bring a better global approach to the latest health and safety practices in Guam as we learn to live with COVID,” said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez.

The approved business applicants that have been issued certificates include Min's Lounge, Guam Ocean Park, APRA Dive & Marine Sports, Guam Reef Hotel, Jeff's Pirates Cove, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, The Tsubaki Tower, Micronesian Divers Association, The Westin Resort Guam, National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort, Excellent Driving School LLC, LYT Restaurant and Bar, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1509, Capricciosa, Tony Roma's, Pacific Islands Club Guam, Onward Beach Resort, Country Club of the Pacific, Hertz & Dollar Car Rental, Outback Steakhouse Guam, Airport Tentekomai, Kitchen Tenten, Fish Eye Marine Park, Papa John's Guam, Valley of the Latte, Pacific Island Holidays LLC, PMT GUAM, TGI Fridays Guam, California Pizza Kitchen, Beachin' Shrimp, Pika's Cafe, Little Pika's, Ban Thai, and Eat Street Grill.