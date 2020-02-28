GVB begins $160K sprucing up of Tumon sidewalks

The Guam Visitors Bureau has started work on its sidewalk cleaning project to improve the appearance and safety of the pedestrian corridor along Pale San Vitores Road.

The $160,000 project has been contracted out to The Pit, which began work in early January. The project location is from Archbishop Felixberto Flores Memorial Circle to Lotte Hotel, which includes feeder streets along the John F. Kennedy High School hill and Santos Hill, also called the Westin Hill.

“We’re happy to invest tourism dollars in a project that will ultimately benefit our island home,” said GVB acting President and CEO Bobby Alvarez. “The sidewalks are traversed daily by hundreds of residents and visitors, and this is one of the steps to help ensure their safety. We kindly ask our local community for their patience as our contractor works to ensure minimal disruption to pedestrian and traffic activity for the duration of the project.”

The scope of work for the project consists of water-blasting and application of a mildew-resistant solution on sidewalk surfaces, which include all broom-finished concrete, paver blocks, brick pavers, brick-patterned concrete, and concrete curb headers and faces. Concrete benches and bollards also will be cleaned.

Traffic advisory

Motorists are advised of some traffic delays along Pale San Vitores Road. GVB’s contractor will be water-blasting sidewalk areas this week from the Green Lizzard to Westin Hill. There will be lane closures and lane shifts from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists should proceed with caution and observe all posted speed limits and construction signs, according to GVB.

The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-March.