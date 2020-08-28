GVB board chair: If we don’t flatten COVID-19 curve, tourism won't revive

Tourism cannot be resurrected until the coronavirus is under control. That was the message the Guam Visitors Bureau board chairman sent on Thursday during a meeting of the GVB board of directors.

“The gains we have made and the preparations locally and abroad to begin welcoming tourists and reviving our tourism industry have taken an unfortunate and drastic turn with elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, prompting the current PCOR1 level to be extended,” GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada said during the virtual meeting.

He said the required mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 has resulted in reservations turning into cancellations.

Whether people “agree or disagree with the governor's move on PCOR1, I believe the GVB should be an active voice in educating the public that if we do not flatten the curve, tourism and its businesses will remain dead and high unemployment will continue,” Ada said, “I once again urge management to address and execute messaging to educate the public on the importance of adhering to COVID-19 protocols and to stay at home as is being urged.”

GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez said he supports Ada’s message.

“The governor, of course, did the right thing,” Gutierrez said during the meeting, “We can never move forward if we don’t play our part here and take heed of the governor’s orders.”

Flights canceled through September

Milton Morinaga, GVB board vice chairman and coronavirus task force chair, reported that the majority of flights from Japan have been canceled through September, save for a daily midday departure from United Airlines.

“So nothing is going to happen in September. Hopefully, something will change in October,” he said. “In August – passengers that were scheduled to come to Guam from Japan – I’m sure they don’t want to go through two weeks of quarantine.”

Every traveler is required to stay in a government quarantine facility - at a hotel under government contract - for two weeks under GovGuam's current rule.

Jin Air's once-weekly flights from Korea will continue through September, according to Morinaga.

“But currently because of this PCOR1, the Jin Air load factor has been tremendously slashed to less than 50%,” he said.