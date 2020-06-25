The Guam Visitors Bureau has launched a new online campaign to send a message of reassurance to tourists that Guam is a safe destination. The campaign aims to showcase the extra safety measures that the industry is implementing to keep residents and visitors COVID-19-safe, GVB stated.

The recently launched video, titled “Visit Guam Safely,” begins with a warm welcome from GVB President and CEO Carl T. C. Gutierrez and features the recognizable Che’lu the Ko’ko’ Bird demonstrating to travelers what they can expect when they travel to Guam. The video will be shared online with industry stakeholders and travel agents in the source markets and on all of GVB’s social pages.

The video shows Che’lu safely navigating its arrival at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport and activities throughout Guam. The video aims to reassure visitors in a fun and beautiful way that Guam’s tourism industry and local businesses have been hard at work to prepare for COVID safe experiences, according to a GVB press release.

“As we begin to settle into the new normal, our island is starting to reopen but still living with the threat of COVID-19. This video addresses the health and safety protocols that we have in place to ensure the safety of the traveling public and our residents,” Gutierrez stated. “Guam’s visitor industry partners are already implementing proper processes and protocols to make Guam COVID safe. It’s best to showcase what Guam is doing to stay safe particularly as we gear up for the lifting of travel bans and quarantines.”

Guam’s tourism industry is the island’s top economic driver, directly and indirectly supporting more than 21,000 jobs. In 2019, Guam welcomed a record 1.6 million visitors to its shores. When COVID-19 reached Guam’s shores on March 15, the island’s tourism industry came to a halt bringing the island’s economy to a standstill.

With most of the world reopening to travelers, Guam has the opportunity to share content that caters to people’s desire to travel to safe destinations, GVB stated. Building on GVB’s campaign “Give Us A Moment,” which was designed to help keep Guam top of mind during the pandemic, the bureau is now welcoming content from all business sectors that supports the reopening of the island.

Here is how residents and businesses can participate, according to GVB:

• Post videos GVB is working on to showcase Guam is ready to welcome visitors.

• Feature beautiful Guam photos and videos that show the safe enjoyment of recreational activities, nature, culture, and food and beverages that will entice visitors to choose Guam as their next vacation destination.

• Post about what makes your business unique and how the island is different from other destinations.

• Show your spirit and island pride. Use this time to spruce up your space to attract customers, such as the addition of tropical flowers, woodwork, and other unique art pieces or features.