The Guam Visitors Bureau and the Department of Parks and Recreation have signed a memorandum of agreement to have GVB manage the restroom facilities at Matapang Beach Park and Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also called Ypao Beach Park, according to a release from GVB.

The MOA was signed Nov. 22 and is for a three-year commitment. DPR is anticipated to transfer funding to assist with GVB’s management services.

“DPR has been making diligent efforts to secure maintenance services in our public parks," said Carl Gutierrez, president and CEO of GVB. "However, the onerous process of preparing proposals for procurement has been met with multiple unforeseen delays since April. With our long-standing relationship with DPR, we will ensure the restroom facilities are maintained 24/7 at Ypao and Matapang, and hopefully in the near future, Ipan Beach Park and Talo'fo'fo' Bay restrooms. We pride ourselves on being a results-oriented organization.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Under the MOA, GVB will procure, contract, and manage the restroom facilities maintenance at Matapang and Ypao, subject to adequate funding.

“We’re happy GVB is partnering with our agency over the management of Ypao and Matapang," said Roque Alcantara, director of DPR. "DPR does its best with limited resources and manpower to oversee the maintenance of over 70 public parks and facilities. The spirit of collaboration is needed even more for the upkeep of our local resources. Hopefully, GVB will also assist with other perennial problem areas.”

Gutierrez expressed his appreciation for Alcantara's leadership. "We need forward-thinking leaders to get us to the next era of tourism," he said. "As we look to rebuild, reinvigorate, and reimagine Destination Guam, it is more important than ever to develop our home for our residents and visitors."