GVB forecasts 52% more air seats for Guam

Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Tuesday said total air seats to Guam could reach 806,285 in fiscal year 2022, which is nearly 52% more than the prior-year numbers.

Arrivals also could jump by about 62% this fiscal year compared to last year.

Preliminary arrivals for the first half of the fiscal year, from October 2021 to March 2022, were at 50,352, which was updated from an earlier GVB report of 48,576.

In six months, Guam welcomed 8,091 visitors from South Korea and 2,928 from Japan.

Arrivals from the U.S./Hawaii, including those related to the military, reached 29,782 during the first half of the year.

These are based on data presented during a meeting of the GVB Air Services Development Committee on Tuesday.

If the monthly arrivals rate from October to March remains the same for April to September, Guam could see around 100,000 total fiscal year 2022 arrivals, based on GVB data. The arrivals report for April is not yet available.

Guam hit a staggeringly low 61,607 arrivals in fiscal 2021, which also saw the deadly delta surge of the coronavirus.

While fiscal 2022 could be much better than 2021, it's still far worse than the pre-pandemic and record-breaking arrivals of 1.6 million in 2019 and 757,385 in 2020, when the pandemic first hit.

Tourism officials said they expect 233,675 air seats from Korea this fiscal year, 45% more than the prior year numbers.

Seats from Japan are projected at 201,294, more than the 139,321 in fiscal 2021.

GVB board Chair Milton Morinaga welcomed the projection of more air seats for the current fiscal year, and also noted the May 3 lifting of the indoor face mask mandate for Guam after recording much-improved COVID-19 numbers over the past few months.

Members of a GVB delegation that recently returned from Japan also reported that "many companies are considering Guam as a new destination."

More airlines, in the next few weeks, will be resuming flights and flight frequency not seen since before the pandemic, GVB said.

GVB also reported that it's processing this month the more than $1 million in financial support to five airlines that took advantage of the bureau's regular air service incentives program for April.

No airline has availed itself of GVB's charter flight incentive program.

A $633,100 balance from the program will be moved to GVB's free PCR testing for tourists returning to their countries of origin.