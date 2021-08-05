The Guam Visitors Bureau has launched its first marine tour operator certification program.

The program is being offered free of charge as an extension of GVB’s tour guide certification program, which was established in 1997. GVB partnered with the Bureau of Statistics and Plans to develop the curriculum and launch the MTO program over the past year. The course curriculum covers professional standards, marine biology information, safety guidance and strategies for reef-safe marine tourism. The goal of the program is to facilitate the growth of opportunities for Guam’s tour operators.

“We’ve created this course as a part of our mission to protect Guam’s beautiful beaches and reefs,” said GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We believe the marine tour operator course can be a powerful tool in providing a safe and sustainable experience for our residents and visitors.”

The program is funded through BSP and the Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs. The University of Guam’s Sea Grant program assisted with third-party review and feedback of the course curriculum.

About the course

The program is a self-paced, online course. Learning materials will be provided to those who have limited internet or computer access. Upon completion of the course, participants have the opportunity to take an exam to become a certified GVB marine tour operator. This will include a certificate of completion and marine tour operator badge credentials.

How to apply

Interested participants can apply by emailing certificationprogram@visitguam.org or by picking up an application at the GVB office.